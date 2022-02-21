Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 18
10:03 a.m.: Christopher Dale Merritt, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery on a public safety official.
10:36 a.m.: Timothy Christian Rushton, 50, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:37 a.m.: Sanya Nicole Smith, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:55 p.m.: Matthew L. Deaton, 38, Corbin, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:55 p.m.: Dylan Connor McCall, 21, Cool Ridge, West Virginia, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
Feb. 19
9:53 p.m.: Stephanie Eileen Baum Dickens, 47, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction, trafficking with an inmate, and possession of meth.
Feb. 20
4:54 p.m.: Charles Mann, 40, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with a BAC of .15 or more, reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
Greensburg Fire
Feb. 19
11:32 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 205 W. Smith Road.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 17
9:55 a.m.: James C. Weise, 40, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
