Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Dec. 28

6:41 p.m.: Julia Claryce Embree, 28, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.

9:48 p.m.: Timothy Christian Rushton, 48, Indianapolis, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Hendricks Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

11:26 p.m.: Tyler R. Pickens, 35, Greensburg, was arrested at North and East on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Dec. 29

12:43 a.m.: Shirley Ann Clemons, 52, Greensburg, was arrested at CR 200 S. and 850 W. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

1:15 a.m.: Samantha Dawn Ellenburg, 32, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

Incidents

Dec. 27

1:55 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at CR 60 SW and 300 S.

2:23 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.

9 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1000 block of S. CR 845 W.

10:32 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 800 block of E. Jefferson Street.

Dec. 28

11:14 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. CR 400 S.

6:47 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 128.

8:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported at Monfort and Wilson.

Dec. 29

9:15 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 500 block of N. Range Street, Westport.

1:43 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1400 S.

5:09 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 200 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.

Greensburg Police Department

Dec. 27

2:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of S. Vine Street.

2:23 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.

4:06 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1200 block of S. Millhousen Road.

Dec. 28

1:53 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

3:04 a.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.

9:28 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 300 block of E. McKee Street.

12:17 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 2000 block of N. Northgate Drive.

6:56 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of N. Franklin Street.

8:55 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 350 W.

10:18 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.

Dec. 29

1:07 a.m.: Domestic reported at Ireland and Michigan.

1:15 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

12:38 p.m.: Counterfeit reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.

1:33 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.

4:33 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1300 block of W. Main Street.

7:12 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Carver and Hendricks.

9:15 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.

Dec. 30

1:24 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.

1:30 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ireland and Main.

Westport Marshal

Dec. 29

5:09 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 200 block of S. Ind. 3.

6:27 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. West Street.

9:31 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of E. Race Street.

Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department

Dec. 28

5:46 a.m.: Fire/smoke odor reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 200 S. New Point Fire Department also dispatched to the scene.

Greensburg Fire Department

Dec. 27

1:55 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at CR 60 SW. and 300 S.

Dec. 29

8:34 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1200 block of N. Anderson Street.

New Point Fire Department

Dec. 28

12:52 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 2100 block of County Line Road.

St. Paul Fire Department

Dec. 28

6:47 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 128.

Tags

Recommended for you