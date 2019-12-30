Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Dec. 28
6:41 p.m.: Julia Claryce Embree, 28, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.
9:48 p.m.: Timothy Christian Rushton, 48, Indianapolis, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Hendricks Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
11:26 p.m.: Tyler R. Pickens, 35, Greensburg, was arrested at North and East on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 29
12:43 a.m.: Shirley Ann Clemons, 52, Greensburg, was arrested at CR 200 S. and 850 W. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
1:15 a.m.: Samantha Dawn Ellenburg, 32, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Incidents
Dec. 27
1:55 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at CR 60 SW and 300 S.
2:23 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.
9 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1000 block of S. CR 845 W.
10:32 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 800 block of E. Jefferson Street.
Dec. 28
11:14 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. CR 400 S.
6:47 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 128.
8:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported at Monfort and Wilson.
Dec. 29
9:15 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 500 block of N. Range Street, Westport.
1:43 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1400 S.
5:09 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 200 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.
Greensburg Police Department
Dec. 27
2:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of S. Vine Street.
2:23 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.
4:06 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1200 block of S. Millhousen Road.
Dec. 28
1:53 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
3:04 a.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
9:28 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 300 block of E. McKee Street.
12:17 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 2000 block of N. Northgate Drive.
6:56 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of N. Franklin Street.
8:55 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 350 W.
10:18 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
Dec. 29
1:07 a.m.: Domestic reported at Ireland and Michigan.
1:15 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
12:38 p.m.: Counterfeit reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.
1:33 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.
4:33 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1300 block of W. Main Street.
7:12 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Carver and Hendricks.
9:15 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.
Dec. 30
1:24 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
1:30 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ireland and Main.
Westport Marshal
Dec. 29
5:09 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 200 block of S. Ind. 3.
6:27 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. West Street.
9:31 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of E. Race Street.
Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department
Dec. 28
5:46 a.m.: Fire/smoke odor reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 200 S. New Point Fire Department also dispatched to the scene.
Greensburg Fire Department
Dec. 27
1:55 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at CR 60 SW. and 300 S.
Dec. 29
8:34 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1200 block of N. Anderson Street.
New Point Fire Department
Dec. 28
12:52 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 2100 block of County Line Road.
St. Paul Fire Department
Dec. 28
6:47 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 128.
