Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 17
5:27 p.m.: Amber Fay Brown, 37, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:20 p.m.: Kathleen Ellen Corya, 74, Greensburg, 74, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
10:40 p.m.: Jared Benjamin Struewing, 23, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Dec. 18
2:17 a.m.: Chester Flannery, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:35 a.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 63, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
2 p.m.: Anthony E. Hyser, 39, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
11:42 p.m.: Karissa E. Markland, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Dec. 19
2:11 a.m.: Simon Cortes-Fernandez, 27, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 20
2:25 a.m.: Nichole L. Petro, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of burglary/breaking and entering.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 15
7:33 p.m.: Jessica L. Noble, 38, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 16
3 p.m.: Timothy J. Smith, 42, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 17
1:20 p.m.: Jason W. Sapp, 48, Milan, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2 p.m.: Kelly J. Berry, 39, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery against a public safety official.
Dec. 18
4:50 a.m.: Owen N. Bolser, 22, Waterloo, Illinois, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 19
2:24 p.m.: John J. Mullins, 50, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, battery, and probation violation.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 17
9:01 a.m.: Harry A. Mahone Jr., 50, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
2:14 p.m.: Jamey L. McQueen, 47, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
2:43 p.m.: Michael Cummins, 53, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
2:59 p.m.: Steven Dean Boyer, 52, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Dec. 18
10:36 p.m.: Thomas Heatherly, 49, Muncie, was arrested on an unspecified writ and a preliminary charge of making a false identity statement.
11:45 p.m.: Heathe Barns, 29, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and refusing to identify himself.
Dec. 19
5:43 a.m.: Dakota J. Ballard, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
11:59 p.m.: Wendi Andrews, 46, Arlington, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and resisting.
Dec. 20
2:46 a.m.: Karen G. Rittenberry, 55, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
4:21 a.m.: Justin C. Muse, 38, Arlington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
7:58 a.m.: Tyler Eric Combs, 28, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth, and domestic battery.
