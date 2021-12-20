Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Dec. 17

5:27 p.m.: Amber Fay Brown, 37, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

9:20 p.m.: Kathleen Ellen Corya, 74, Greensburg, 74, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

10:40 p.m.: Jared Benjamin Struewing, 23, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Dec. 18

2:17 a.m.: Chester Flannery, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

10:35 a.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 63, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.

2 p.m.: Anthony E. Hyser, 39, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating while intoxicated with a prior.

11:42 p.m.: Karissa E. Markland, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years of age.

Dec. 19

2:11 a.m.: Simon Cortes-Fernandez, 27, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Dec. 20

2:25 a.m.: Nichole L. Petro, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of burglary/breaking and entering.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Dec. 15

7:33 p.m.: Jessica L. Noble, 38, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Dec. 16

3 p.m.: Timothy J. Smith, 42, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Dec. 17

1:20 p.m.: Jason W. Sapp, 48, Milan, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2 p.m.: Kelly J. Berry, 39, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery against a public safety official.

Dec. 18

4:50 a.m.: Owen N. Bolser, 22, Waterloo, Illinois, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Dec. 19

2:24 p.m.: John J. Mullins, 50, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, battery, and probation violation.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Dec. 17

9:01 a.m.: Harry A. Mahone Jr., 50, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

2:14 p.m.: Jamey L. McQueen, 47, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

2:43 p.m.: Michael Cummins, 53, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

2:59 p.m.: Steven Dean Boyer, 52, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Dec. 18

10:36 p.m.: Thomas Heatherly, 49, Muncie, was arrested on an unspecified writ and a preliminary charge of making a false identity statement.

11:45 p.m.: Heathe Barns, 29, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and refusing to identify himself.

Dec. 19

5:43 a.m.: Dakota J. Ballard, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

11:59 p.m.: Wendi Andrews, 46, Arlington, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and resisting.

Dec. 20

2:46 a.m.: Karen G. Rittenberry, 55, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

4:21 a.m.: Justin C. Muse, 38, Arlington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

7:58 a.m.: Tyler Eric Combs, 28, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth, and domestic battery.

