Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
April 20
2:26 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 11,000 block of Buena Vista Road, Franklin County.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 19
9:42 p.m.: Kimberly L. Tuley, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
Greensburg Fire
April 19
3:52 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 4600 block of S. Ind. 3. Letts was also dispatched.
April 20
12:40 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 5459 S. 60 SW, Greensburg. Property tax records indicate this property is owned by Teresa L. Schutte. Letts, Millhousen and Westport were also dispatched.
8:25 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 131.
2:01 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Freeland and Montgomery.
3:39 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at St. Mary’s Playhouse Daycare, 1331 E. Hunter Robins Way.
April 21
4:03 a.m.: Brush fire reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 132.
Ripley Co.
Arrests
April 19
11 p.m.: Jacob I. Kenney, 26, Dillsboro, was arrested on preliminary charges of strangulation and domestic battery.
April 20
12:30 a.m.: Terry J. Norman, 36, Osgood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
12:44 a.m.: Nicole Caffee, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
2:58 p.m.: Troy L. Hinds, 54, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
5:40 p.m.: Kelli J. Maybrier, 31, Aurora, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and possession of cocaine or a narcotic.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 18
1:05 a.m.: Joseph L. Euliss, 59, Greenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated.
April 20
6:07 a.m.: Scott G. Tackett, 41, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and operating while intoxicated.
9:18 a.m.: Brett D. Burke, 37, Centerville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with a controlled substance in his body and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
6:28 p.m.: James Michael Romans, 47, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with a controlled substance in his body and operating while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.