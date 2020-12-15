Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Dec. 14
8:21 a.m.: Theft reported on Sand Ct.
1:32 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 500 block of W. Pearl St.
Dec. 15
9:50 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Ind. 229.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Dept.
Dec. 14
9:46 a.m.: Destinee Ann Vanderpohl, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:02 p.m.: Colton Lee Roberts, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:18 p.m.: Angel Reyez-Rueda, 40, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
Dec. 15
9:51 a.m.: Roy A. Hersley, 50, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 14
8:51 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 5900 block of N. CR 700 W.
11:18 a.m.: Theft reported in the 3000 block of S. CR 320 W.
7:26 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 4800 block of W. CR 650 N.
8:59 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 210 S.
Dec. 15
3:16 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 8900 block of S. CR 225 E.
7:20 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 400 block of E. North St.
8:11 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 900 block of E. Main St.
8:50 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 6300 block of S. CR 550 E.
11:15 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 8200 block of E. CR 200 S.
6:06 p.m.: Theft reported in the 5600 block of N. CR 420 W.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Dept.
Dec. 8
11:52 a.m.: Dwayne H. Littleton, 45, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, resisting, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, and intimidation.
Dec. 9
10:15 a.m.: Jack A. O’Neil, 52, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 10
10:30 p.m.: Miguel A. Castaneda, 29, Martinsville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 11
5:55 p.m.: Austin W. Horton, 25, Sunman, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence and possession of a hypodermic needle.
8:48 p.m.: Jane A. Fields, 50, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
11:30 p.m.: Dakota J. Scott, 30, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana/hashish, operating while intoxicated, and driving while suspended.
Dec. 13
11:58 p.m.: Ranell K. Kent, 49, Winter Park, Fla., was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Dec. 14
12:50 p.m.: Richard H. Robertson, 37, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Dec. 15
7:20 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 400 block of E. North St.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Dec. 14
3:05 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Ct.
10:35 p.m.: Battery reported in the 900 block of E. North St.
Dec. 15
7:20 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 400 block of E. North St.
10:37 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 800 block of E. Freeland Road.
6:29 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of S. Broadway St.
8:50 p.m.: Battery reported in the 900 block of N. Lakeview Dr.
New Point Marshal
Dec. 14
8:59 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 210 S.
Ripley County Sheriff’s Dept.
Dec. 14
3:16 p.m.: Fire reported in the 400 block of Tanglewood Road, Versailles.
Dec. 15
7:43 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of E. Fairgrounds Road, Osgood.
11:16 a.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 500 E. and Ind. 350, Milan.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Dec. 14
9:23 a.m.: Brandon Lee King, 36, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and sexual battery.
4:40 p.m.: Manuel A. Valencia Garcia, 41, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence second offense, and operating while intoxicated.
