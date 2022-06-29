Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
June 28
7:58 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 11,000 block of N. CR 900 E., Bartholomew County.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 27
9:48 p.m.: Jacob Cooley Werner, 39, Winters, California, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
June 28
10:09 p.m.: Stephen Dale Kelso, 71, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 22
12:53 a.m.: William C. McCormick, 21, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
June 24
8:12 p.m.: William L. Crank, 26, Glenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of assault against a public safety official and resisting.
June 25
2:02 p.m.: Katie B. Dillhoff, 41, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief and making a false identity statement.
June 26
7:48 p.m.: Jon G. Werner, 42, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
Greensburg Fire
June 27
6:47 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 137 W. Main Street.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 27
8:27 p.m.: Curtis L. Williams, 37, Dillsboro, was arrested on a preliminary charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
10:05 p.m.: Gordon McIntosh, 35, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth, invasion of privacy, and battery/strangulation.
June 28
12:24 a.m.: William Z. Grossman, 30, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
3 p.m.: Jesse L. Gabbard, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
11:31 p.m.: Kuljinder S. Sran, 46, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicatged/endangerment and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
