Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Burney Fire

June 28

7:58 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 11,000 block of N. CR 900 E., Bartholomew County.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 27

9:48 p.m.: Jacob Cooley Werner, 39, Winters, California, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

June 28

10:09 p.m.: Stephen Dale Kelso, 71, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 22

12:53 a.m.: William C. McCormick, 21, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

June 24

8:12 p.m.: William L. Crank, 26, Glenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of assault against a public safety official and resisting.

June 25

2:02 p.m.: Katie B. Dillhoff, 41, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief and making a false identity statement.

June 26

7:48 p.m.: Jon G. Werner, 42, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

Greensburg Fire

June 27

6:47 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 137 W. Main Street.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 27

8:27 p.m.: Curtis L. Williams, 37, Dillsboro, was arrested on a preliminary charge of being a habitual traffic violator.

10:05 p.m.: Gordon McIntosh, 35, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth, invasion of privacy, and battery/strangulation.

June 28

12:24 a.m.: William Z. Grossman, 30, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

3 p.m.: Jesse L. Gabbard, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

11:31 p.m.: Kuljinder S. Sran, 46, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicatged/endangerment and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

