Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Sept. 11
1:03 p.m.: Ryan T. Day, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on two preliminary charges of probation violation.
1:46 p.m.: Ty A. Willey, 40, Flatrock, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
4:51 p.m.: Joshua Lee Sweet, 32, Rushville, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
6:12 p.m.: Michel A. Freeman II, 38, Aurora, was arrested at CR 700 E. and 400 S. on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
11:48 p.m.: Kevin L. Jones, 43, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of E. North Street on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Incidents
Sept. 11
2:27 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 4300 block of N. Old. U.S. Hwy. 421.
6:12 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 700 E. and 400 S.
Greensburg Police Department
Sept. 11
7:54 a.m.: Park violation reported in the 400 block of E. Central Avenue.
10:36 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 800 block of W. 15th Street.
10:58 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1400 block of W Ashford Drive.
11:48 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street.
1:29 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and Ireland.
1:32 p.m.: Park violation reported at Main and Lincoln.
3:28 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of E. Central Avenue.
4:05 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Ind. 3.
6:41 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
9:04 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of E. Central Avenue.
10:25 p.m.: Battery reported in the 600 block of E. Central Avenue.
Sept. 12
12:41 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Main and Anderson.
Clarksburg Fire
Sept. 11
7:39 a.m.: Controlled burn reported at CR 650 N. and Ind. 3.
Greensburg Fire
Sept. 11
12:51 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 900 block of W. Ann Blvd.
3:21 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 100 block of E. Main Street.
