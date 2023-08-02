Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 1
12:45 p.m.: Natasha M. Hollin, 46, Falmouth, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
8:31 p.m.: Rigoberto Ixtepan-Chagala, 51, Columbus, was arrested for operating while never obtaining a license and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Greensburg Fire
July 31
9:32 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Ind. 3 and CR 120 N.
Aug. 1
11 a.m.: Brush fire reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 130.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.