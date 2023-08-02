blotter

Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 1

12:45 p.m.: Natasha M. Hollin, 46, Falmouth, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

8:31 p.m.: Rigoberto Ixtepan-Chagala, 51, Columbus, was arrested for operating while never obtaining a license and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Greensburg Fire

July 31

9:32 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Ind. 3 and CR 120 N.

Aug. 1

11 a.m.: Brush fire reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 130.

