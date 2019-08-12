Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Aug. 9
6:28 p.m.: Timothy S. Anderson, 59, Morrow, Ohio, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 139 on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .08-.15%.
8:23 p.m.: Marc A. Santillano, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street on a preliminary charge of operation of vehicle/life suspension.
8:23 p.m.: Dakota Ray Sexton, 22, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street on preliminary charges of false report/informing and driving without a license.
10:09 p.m.: Michael Parker, 47, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of driving without a license and operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 10
3:18 a.m.: Rebecca Jean Hon, 40, Greensburg, was arrested at Monfort and Michigan on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
6:05 p.m.: Sharlee A. Middendorf, 36, Greensburg, was arrested at Greenview and Nightingale on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 11
12:20 a.m.: Hunter Gregory Raeth, 20, Greensburg, was arrested at Franklin and East on a preliminary charge of minor in possession/consumption of alcohol.
4:36 p.m.: Ralph Edward Ball, 55, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street on a preliminary charge of battery.
6:48 p.m.: Donald A. Storie, 46, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1600 block of Kole Drive on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and operating while intoxicated.
6:54 p.m.: Ashley S. Brown, 30, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on preliminary charges of theft, check fraud, forgery, and possession of meth.
8:42 p.m.: Arnold E. Bulmer, 60, Laurel, was arrested at Montgomery and Big Blue on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
8:42 p.m.: Tina Renee Smith, 47, Rushville, was arrested at Montgomery and Big Blue on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Aug. 12
1:39 a.m.: Grant Ian Norris, 25, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Aug. 9
8:37 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 2600 block of E. CR 500N.
Aug. 10
1:29 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
2:27 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 46 and CR 750 W.
3:37 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1600 block of E. Base Road.
5:16 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 8900 block of E. CR 400 N.
5:37 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 7300 block of N. Old Highway 421.
Aug. 11
12:36 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at MM 133.
4:29 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 5900 block of E. CR 200 S.
7:39 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 12,000 block of S. CR 950 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 9
4:06 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. Second Street.
4:11 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.
6:52 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 1100 block of E. Main Street.
10:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of S. Michigan Street.
11:11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.
Aug. 10
2:05 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway.
2:25 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of N. Davidson Street.
7:19 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 900 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
9:18 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at First and Broadway.
1:24 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway Street.
5:51 p.m.: Domestic reported at North Park.
6:05 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Greenview and Nightingale.
6:29 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of W. McKee Street.
7 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
8:07 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of W. Hendricks Street.
9:27 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
Aug. 11
1:39 a.m.: Battery reported in North Park.
8:44 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
2:27 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.
2:32 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Vine St.
4:36 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.
6:17 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 1200 block of N. East Street.
6:48 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.
8:32 p.m.: Attempted break-in found in the 800 block of E. Freeland Road.
Burney Fire Department
Aug. 10
3:23 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 745 W. and 105 N.
Greensburg Fire Department
Aug. 11
8:33 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of N. Carver Street.
New Point Fire Department
Aug. 11
4:29 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 5900 block of E. CR 200 S.
Westport Fire Department
Aug. 11
2:39 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 5200 block of E. CR 1000 N., North Vernon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.