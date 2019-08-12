Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Aug. 9

6:28 p.m.: Timothy S. Anderson, 59, Morrow, Ohio, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 139 on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .08-.15%.

8:23 p.m.: Marc A. Santillano, 31, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street on a preliminary charge of operation of vehicle/life suspension.

8:23 p.m.: Dakota Ray Sexton, 22, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street on preliminary charges of false report/informing and driving without a license.

10:09 p.m.: Michael Parker, 47, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of driving without a license and operating while intoxicated.

Aug. 10

3:18 a.m.: Rebecca Jean Hon, 40, Greensburg, was arrested at Monfort and Michigan on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

6:05 p.m.: Sharlee A. Middendorf, 36, Greensburg, was arrested at Greenview and Nightingale on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 11

12:20 a.m.: Hunter Gregory Raeth, 20, Greensburg, was arrested at Franklin and East on a preliminary charge of minor in possession/consumption of alcohol.

4:36 p.m.: Ralph Edward Ball, 55, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street on a preliminary charge of battery.

6:48 p.m.: Donald A. Storie, 46, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1600 block of Kole Drive on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and operating while intoxicated.

6:54 p.m.: Ashley S. Brown, 30, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on preliminary charges of theft, check fraud, forgery, and possession of meth.

8:42 p.m.: Arnold E. Bulmer, 60, Laurel, was arrested at Montgomery and Big Blue on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

8:42 p.m.: Tina Renee Smith, 47, Rushville, was arrested at Montgomery and Big Blue on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

Aug. 12

1:39 a.m.: Grant Ian Norris, 25, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Aug. 9

8:37 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 2600 block of E. CR 500N.

Aug. 10

1:29 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.

2:27 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 46 and CR 750 W.

3:37 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1600 block of E. Base Road.

5:16 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 8900 block of E. CR 400 N.

5:37 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 7300 block of N. Old Highway 421.

Aug. 11

12:36 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at MM 133.

4:29 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 5900 block of E. CR 200 S.

7:39 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 12,000 block of S. CR 950 W.

Greensburg Police Department

Aug. 9

4:06 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. Second Street.

4:11 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.

6:52 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 1100 block of E. Main Street.

10:34 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of S. Michigan Street.

11:11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.

Aug. 10

2:05 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway.

2:25 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of N. Davidson Street.

7:19 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 900 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

9:18 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at First and Broadway.

1:24 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway Street.

5:51 p.m.: Domestic reported at North Park.

6:05 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Greenview and Nightingale.

6:29 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of W. McKee Street.

7 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.

8:07 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of W. Hendricks Street.

9:27 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.

Aug. 11

1:39 a.m.: Battery reported in North Park.

8:44 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.

2:27 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.

2:32 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Vine St.

4:36 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.

6:17 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 1200 block of N. East Street.

6:48 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.

8:32 p.m.: Attempted break-in found in the 800 block of E. Freeland Road.

Burney Fire Department

Aug. 10

3:23 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 745 W. and 105 N.

Greensburg Fire Department

Aug. 11

8:33 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of N. Carver Street.

New Point Fire Department

Aug. 11

4:29 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 5900 block of E. CR 200 S.

Westport Fire Department

Aug. 11

2:39 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 5200 block of E. CR 1000 N., North Vernon.

