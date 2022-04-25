Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
April 24
8:47 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 6212 N. CR 400 E. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Coffee Tree Farm, Inc. of Decatur County. The Greensburg Fire Department was also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 18
5:16 p.m.: Troy A. Buchanan, 46, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:20 p.m.: Stephanie Annette Seabolt, 38, Knightstown, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:03 p.m.: Josh J. Wright, 33, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
10:49 p.m.: Junier Oveth Umanzor, 29, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating without ever obtaining a driver’s license (second offense).
April 19
4:01 p.m.: Jeremy David Grant, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 21
12:55 a.m.: Layne Keith Fowler, 21, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
1:07 a.m.: Douglas R. McGinnis Jr., 55, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:50 p.m.: Nathaniel Bayless, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and placement of a prohibited 911 call.
7:19 p.m.: Joseph Jack Littrell, 33, Hartsville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
10:48 p.m.: Jaydan Bauman, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
April 22
6:58 a.m.: Timothy J. Giddings, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:46 a.m.: Stephen James Coe, 32, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8 p.m.: John R. Thompson II, 31, Milroy, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 23
6:17 a.m.: Hayden Thomas Foerster, 19, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of minor in possession of alcohol and operating while intoxicated.
6:17 a.m.: Dylan Scott Lawson, 19, Martinsville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, disorderly conduct, and minor in possession of alcohol.
10:42 a.m.: Kamran Da’sean Miller, 19, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of confinement, shoplifting, intimidation, and robbery.
April 24
10:16 p.m.: Matthew Dale Gabriel, 37, Madison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:51 p.m.: Gregory Michael Robbins, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
10:51 p.m.: John Ivan Vaughn, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 11
1:20 p.m.: Douglas M. Fulk, 42, Brazil, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
April 13
6 a.m.: Nathine L. Dyer, 27, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of manufacturing/dealing meth.
12:10 p.m.: Justin W. Black, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
April 15
1:14 a.m.: Caleb K. DeMoss, 26, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
1:57 p.m.: Kyle E. Bond, 28, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
11:44 p.m.: Luis A. Canales Canales, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating without obtaining a license (second offense).
April 16
7:40 p.m.: Benjamin A. Duncan, 28, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth, and an unspecified warrant.
April 18
12:18 p.m.: Tyler D. Bunch, 27, Middletown, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 13
11:10 a. m.:Kayla Buckler, 29, Elsmere, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 14
12:25 a.m.: Kristie L. Bryant, 53, was arrested on an unnamed warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 16
10:01 a.m.: Loren Joseph Littrell Jr., 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
April 17
2:27 p.m.: Jacob Daniel Green, 37, Greensfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
3:44 p.m.: Gregory Allan Lay, 49, Edinburgh, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
April 18
12:33 p.m.: Allen Roy Gabbard Jr., 59, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal conversion.
April 19
9:42 a.m.: Gary Ray Bow, 39, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, impersonating a public servant, and aggressive driving.
4:56 p.m.: Christopher Robert Ball, 34, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
