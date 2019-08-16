Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Aug. 15

1:02 p.m.: Alfred D. Turner, 35, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. North Street on preliminary charges of rape, domestic battery, strangulation, and invasion of privacy.

6:41 p.m.: Tiffany Renee Gothburgh, 25, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

11:51 p.m.: Devan Eugene Powers, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol.

11:51 p.m.: Richard Trentity Ruble, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol.

Aug. 16

2:37 a.m.: Adam Dale Sams, 40, Batesville, was arrested at Michigan and Anderson on preliminary charges of driving while suspended, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating while intoxicated/felony.

Incidents

Aug. 15

8:02 a.m.: Sex offense reported at Lake McCoy.

3:19 p.m.: Theft reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1200 S.

8:20 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of S. CR 800 E.

Aug. 16

12:34 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.

Greensburg Police Department

Aug. 15

12:55 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1000 block of W. Eighth Street.

2:57 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of N. Ireland Street.

4:37 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 900 block of W. Ann Blvd.

6:07 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street.

6:17 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.

11:46 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Moscow.

Aug. 16

12:31 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.

Westport Marshal

Aug. 15

8:11 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and Main Street.

10:30 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 200 block of N. Ind. 3.

