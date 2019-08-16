Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Aug. 15
1:02 p.m.: Alfred D. Turner, 35, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. North Street on preliminary charges of rape, domestic battery, strangulation, and invasion of privacy.
6:41 p.m.: Tiffany Renee Gothburgh, 25, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
11:51 p.m.: Devan Eugene Powers, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol.
11:51 p.m.: Richard Trentity Ruble, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol.
Aug. 16
2:37 a.m.: Adam Dale Sams, 40, Batesville, was arrested at Michigan and Anderson on preliminary charges of driving while suspended, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating while intoxicated/felony.
Incidents
Aug. 15
8:02 a.m.: Sex offense reported at Lake McCoy.
3:19 p.m.: Theft reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1200 S.
8:20 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of S. CR 800 E.
Aug. 16
12:34 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 15
12:55 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1000 block of W. Eighth Street.
2:57 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of N. Ireland Street.
4:37 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 900 block of W. Ann Blvd.
6:07 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street.
6:17 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.
11:46 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Moscow.
Aug. 16
12:31 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
Westport Marshal
Aug. 15
8:11 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and Main Street.
10:30 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 200 block of N. Ind. 3.
