Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 3
11:04 p.m.: Grant Ryan Mitchell Snider, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Oct. 5
1:05 a.m.: Bradley Loren McCammant, 38, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 1
8:52 p.m.: Jessica L. Noble, 39, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
8:52 p.m.: Steven M. O’Dell, 39, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
10:19 p.m.: Samson B. McGee, 37, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.
Oct. 2
12:06 a.m.: Tyler D. Wilson, 25, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
9:51 p.m.: Alexander F. Burkhart, 34, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
11:35 p.m.: Gregory C. Guilfoyle, 30, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
