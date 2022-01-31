Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 28
9:05 p.m.: Jeremy David Grant, 43, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Jan. 29
12:58 a.m.: Shania Dawn Raisor, 23, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:56 a.m.: Christopher Michael Barnes, 45, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:48 p.m.: Clemente Lopez Ramos, 45, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating while never having obtained a license (second offense).
9:01 p.m.: Jesse James Richardson, 37, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Jan. 30
1:26 a.m.: Tyler M. Ward, 37, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:48 a.m.: Benjamin J. Cook, 37, Covington, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
3:15 p.m.: Matthew Ryan Daniels, 34, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:19 p.m.: Jose E. De Leon Rivera, 36, Fairfield, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
