Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 24
1:04 p.m.: Austin Lee Nicholson, 24, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of W. North Street on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
3:20 p.m.: Alex Ray Brown, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
4:38 p.m.: Kanesha Young, 23, Columbus, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
10:41 p.m.: Troy Allen Chambers, 22, Greensburg, was arrested in North Park on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
11:32 p.m.: Gregory D. Bayless Jr., 18, Greensburg, was arrested at North and Broadway on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
11:32 p.m.: Zachary Douglas Collins, 18, Greensburg, was arrested at North and Broadway on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
July 24
10:26 a.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of E. Franklin Street.
4:56 p.m.: Battery reported in the 8600 block of S. Ind. 3.
July 25
2:09 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 400 block of N. Ind. 3, Westport.
3:11 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of N. Ind. 3, Westport.
Greensburg Police Department
July 24
8:43 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1200 block of W. Westridge Parkway.
1:04 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
3:24 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
4:27 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2100 block of N. Fleetwood Drive.
4:29 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.
7:56 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 700 block of W. Washington Street.
8:12 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.
10:41 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in North Park.
Westport Marshal
July 24
4:56 p.m.: Battery reported in the 8600 block of S. Ind. 3.
