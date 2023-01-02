Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 30
11:47 a.m.: Dalton Dewayne Patterson, 23, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, and public intoxication.
6:35 p.m.: Larry Albert Wilkinson Jr., 41, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of meth.
Dec. 31
1:34 a.m.: Kevin A. Caswell Jr., 42, Lagrange, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
1:34 a.m.: Kevin A. Caswell Sr., 61, Lagrange, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
1:34 a.m.: Amanda Marie Dever, 40, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
1:34 a.m.: Robert Wayne Meadows, 43, Crestwood, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
11:37 p.m.: Susan Blaine Baldwin, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Jan. 1
2:20 a.m.: Elijah Jason Foster, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
12:45 p.m.: Joshua Robert Klann, 30, Franklin, Tennessee, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
Letts Fire
Jan. 1
4:11 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 607 E. North Street, Westport. Millhousen and Westport Fire were also dispatched. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Christy T. Kearney of Greensburg.
