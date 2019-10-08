Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Oct. 7

9:31 a.m.: Charlene H. Beck, 44, Greensburg, was arrested at Lincoln and 10th on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

11:24 a.m.: Roy A. Hersley, 48, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of W. Walnut Street on a preliminary charge of battery.

12:37 p.m.: Reyna Elizabeth Pimentel, 31, Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

4:45 p.m.: Rebecca Lynn McInnis, 43, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on preliminary charges of theft and obstruction of justice.

6:14 p.m.: Amanda Jo Hornaday, 41, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street on an unspecified warrant.

11:09 p.m.: Robert Allen Simmons, 45, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. First Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

11:30 p.m.: Matthew C. Embree, 39, Greensburg, was arrested at Monfort and Walnut on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with a lifetime suspension.

Oct. 8

1:09 a.m.: Brexten N. Messina, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Washington Street on a preliminary charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol.

1:09 a.m.: Marissa Lynn Stanley, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Washington Street on a preliminary charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol.

2:02 a.m.: Kayla Ariel Kennedy, 20, Chicago, Illinois, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Incidents

Oct. 7

5:34 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.

10:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.

Greensburg Police Department

Oct. 7

11:24 a.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of W. Walnut Street.

12:47 p.m.: Harassment reported at Ind. 3 and 46.

2:13 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. Fifth Street.

4:27 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

4:30 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.

5:34 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.

5:37 p.m.: Domestic reported at Lincoln and Barachel.

7:20 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.

1:09 a.m.: Minor consumption reported in the 500 block of W. Washington Street.

St. Paul Fire Department

Oct. 7

6:07 a.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 400 block of N. CR 800 W.

Tags

Recommended for you