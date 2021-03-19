Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
March 18
2:39 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 100 block of Six Pine Ranch Road.
3:22 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 600 S., Holton.
10:09 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Columbus Ave. and W. Ind. 46.
10:38 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 229 and Northside Dr.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
March 17
10:14 a.m.: James L. Clark, 68, Sheridan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
2:42 p.m.: Randal Gilbert Rose, 20, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
March 18
10:59 a.m.: Derik A. Moore, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:59 p.m.: James R. Jordan, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:27 p.m.: Charles Anthony Martin, 23, Fort Wayne, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:56 p.m.: Tammy L. Sweet, 51, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
March 17
8:07 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 46 and CR 550 W.
March 18
7:16 a.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported on I-74 at westbound MM 129.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
March 17
9:28 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of E. 10th St.
March 18
2:37 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln St.
8:20 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at Anderson and Washington.
Greensburg Police Dept.
March 17
7:36 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 400 block of W. First St.
5:44 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported at N. East and E. First streets.
9:39 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln St.
March 18
12:09 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Greenview and Middle.
7:14 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1700 block of N. Kaleigh Lane.
8:52 p.m.: Overdose reported in the 300 block of S. Broadway St.
11:53 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
March 19
12:44 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
March 17
10:55 a.m.: Firearms concern reported in the 100 block of W. North St., Versailles.
10:58 a.m.: Firearms concern reported in the 100 block of W. North St., Versailles.
March 18
10:17 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at U.S. 421 and CR 450 S.
12:03 p.m.: Firearms concern reported in the 100 block of W. North St., Versailles.
12:33 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported in the 8900 block of S. Ind. 129, Cross Plains.
1:27 p.m.: Breaking and entering reported on W. Ind. 350, Osgood.
3:22 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 600 S., Holton.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
March 17
2:21 p.m.: Rachel E. Bolton, 45, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:03 p.m.: Christopher K. Cole, 52, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
March 18
11:59 a.m.: David Aaron Riley-Ford, 32, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of carrying an unlawful handgun.
March 19
10:38 a.m.: Larry D. Freese, 53, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
10:53 a.m.: Curtis Smiley, 69, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
