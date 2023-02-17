Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 16
12:21 p.m.: Richard John Reed, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
Greensburg Fire
Feb. 16
4:30 p.m.: Crash, type unknown, reported at Ind. 46 and CR 500 E. New Point Fire also dispatched.
9:20 p.m.: Crash, type unknown, reported at I-74 and the ramp at CR 250 N.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 14
9:56 a.m.: David Dale Lilly, 32, Brownsville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
Feb. 16
12:14 a.m.: Austin G.W. Collins, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior and operating with an altered dealership temporary license plate.
