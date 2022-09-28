Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 26
10:05 p.m.: Jaynie L. Peach, 60, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 24
9:27 p.m.: Ronald E. Pedro Jr., 39, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Greensburg Fire
Sept. 27
4:47 a.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at Circle K gas station, 101 N. Lincoln Street.
4:16 p.m.: Dean Alan Smith, 64, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated (with a prior).
11:16 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 2034 N. Moscow Road, at the trailer park office.
Letts Fire
Sept. 26
1:57 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 8900 block of S. CR 600 W. Westport Fire also dispatched.
