Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Sept. 26

10:05 p.m.: Jaynie L. Peach, 60, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Sept. 24

9:27 p.m.: Ronald E. Pedro Jr., 39, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

Greensburg Fire

Sept. 27

4:47 a.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at Circle K gas station, 101 N. Lincoln Street.

4:16 p.m.: Dean Alan Smith, 64, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated (with a prior).

11:16 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 2034 N. Moscow Road, at the trailer park office.

Letts Fire

Sept. 26

1:57 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 8900 block of S. CR 600 W. Westport Fire also dispatched.

