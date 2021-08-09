Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 6
2:36 p.m.: Jason Leroy Willey, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
6:12 p.m.: Paul L. Posz, 54, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:52 p.m.: David W. Davidson II, 42, Napoleon, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, sexual battery, resisting, and intimidation.
7:10 p.m.: Christopher B. Speer, 58, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
9:48 p.m.: Robert B. Smith, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of invasion of privacy and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Aug. 7
1:42 a.m.: Draydon Bradley Cain, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 8
3:34 a.m.: Quinlan Faith Johnston, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
9:54 p.m.: Austin Martin Underhill, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Aug. 7
8 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Parkside Dr.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
Aug. 7
8:43 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of N. Taylor St.
