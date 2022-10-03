Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 30
10:58 a.m.: Marsha Lynn Cameron, 50, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing meth, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Oct. 1
2:47 a.m.: Amanda Nicole Lehman, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
3:08 a.m.: Christopher A. Rust, 21, Georgetown, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, possession of marijuana, and operating while intoxicated.
7:41 p.m.: Randy Wade Rininger, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and public intoxication.
10:47 p.m.: Kobe Ryan Connell, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Greensburg Fire
Oct. 1
1:46 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 416 W. First Street.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 2
11:03 p.m.: Donald Kohler, 43, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, domestic battery, and strangulation.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 30
9:58 a.m.: Eric N. McVey, 70, Shelbyville, was arrested on two counts of theft.
9:59 a.m.: Michael K. Sullivan, 59, Shelbyville, was arrested on two counts of theft.
11 a.m.: Wendy Kay Reese, 38, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
8:49 p.m.: Derek Scott Berry, 32, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
9:04 p.m.: Sheiyenna Kamara Shaylynn Walston, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
11:24 p.m.: Aron Curtis Alexander, 28, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of confinement and domestic battery.
Oct. 1
4:23 a.m.: Samuel Joseph Lawson, 20, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
4:31 a.m.: Josie Rose Fortmeyer, 22, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
4:54 a.m.: Brookelyn Paige Kennedy, 19, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
5 a.m.: Shayna Marie Wagers, 19, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, dealing marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
8:25 p.m.: Frank Matthew Waller Jr., 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and violation of driving conditions.
Oct. 2
10:42 p.m.: Jeremy Lee Glover, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15% or more, operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, resisting, and operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.