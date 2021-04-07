Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Adams Fire Dept.
19:01:17 04/05/21 FIRE BRUSH 300 N / 350 W, GREENSBURG.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
11:20:35 04/06/21 FIRE BRUSH 7084 PARADISE RD.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
April 5
11:01 a.m.: Clifford Ray Jr., 46, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of vehicular theft and possession of meth.
1:44 p.m.: Donald Raye Church, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
April 6
10:31 a.m.: Angela M. Moore, 25, Harvey, Illinois, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Incidents
15:09:54 04/05/21 Attmpt Break In 1505 W STATE RD 46, GREENSBURG.
17:15:16 04/05/21 Crash Pd 13802 S COUNTY RD 700 W, WESTPORT.
04:29:09 04/06/21 Crim Mischief 4956 E COUNTY RD 640 N, GREENSBURG.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
09:20:57 04/06/21 FIRE INVEST 1034 E CROWN POINT; CROWN POINT, GREENSBURG.
Greensburg Police Dept.
17:28:31 04/05/21 Crash Pd 204 S MICHIGAN AV, GREENSBURG.
19:40:29 04/05/21 Veh Break In 2133 N BRANDT ST, GREENSBURG.
19:47:06 04/05/21 Theft 1512 N LINCOLN ST; CVS, GREENSBURG.
20:39:29 04/05/21 Disorderly Pers 616 E MOBLEY DR, GREENSBURG.
Napoleon Fire Dept.
FIRE STRUCTURE 9046 E COUNTY RD 300 S, GREENSBURG.
New Point Fire Dept.
22:14:45 04/05/21 FIRE STRUCTURE 9046 E COUNTY RD 300 S, GREENSBURG.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
April 5
11:57 a.m.: Randi Frost, 25, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:33 p.m.: Curtis Patrick Hilt, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and driving under the influence.
6:31 p.m.: Robert William Leo Dunham, 45, Oldenburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of being a habitual traffic offender.
8:06 p.m.: Robert Dale Harris, 56, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
April 6
11:03 a.m.: Trentin Michael Hollin, 19, Lewisville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
11:54 a.m.: Jessica R. Lacy, 26, Richmond, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:16 p.m.: Kenneth Allen Parks, 48, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
2:13 p.m.: John David Earl Curtsinger, 26, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
5:41 p.m.: Virgil Dale Petro, 46, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
11:58 p.m.: David Michael Pennington, 55, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
April 7
3:27 a.m.: Michael D. Hurst, 50, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
St. Paul Marshal
09:59:18 04/05/21 Crash Pd 7301 N OLD US HWY 421; THORNTREE LAKE CAMPGROUND, GREENSBURG.
Westport Marshal
17:15:16 04/05/21 Crash Pd 13802 S COUNTY RD 700 W, WESTPORT.
