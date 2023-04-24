Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 21
2 p.m.: Stanley Gregory Peaslee, 62, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
5:20 p.m.: Dustin L. Arnett, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and providing synthetic urine.
7:07 p.m.: Samantha J. Andrades, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
7:07 p.m.: Bryon Douglas Roberts, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
April 22
2:26 a.m.: Bradley Michael Parsons, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:13 a.m.: Javier Cristancho, 25, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.
1:57 p.m.: Zachariah Quinn Jareski, 30, Flat Rock, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and possession of marijuana.
Greensburg Fire
April 22
10:13 a.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 143. New Point Fire was also dispatched.
12:57 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Layton Drive and 1100 S. Letts and Westport were also dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 20
2:58 p.m.: Troy L. Hinds, 54, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while suspended with a prior.
5:40 p.m.: Kelli J. Maybrier, 31, Aurora, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
