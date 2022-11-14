Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 11
11:40 a.m.: Zachary Lee Rudolf, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of residential entry and public intoxication.
Nov. 13
6:12 a.m.: Joshua P. Fields, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
6:36 a.m.: Santis Neptali Dominguez, 26, Marshville, N.C., was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating without ever obtaining a license (second offense).
6:36 a.m.: Esteban Francisco Torres, 42, Marshville, N.C., was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating without ever obtaining a license (second offense).
12:53 p.m.: Isaac Miguel Stenneski, 18, Hope, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
7:11 p.m.: Payton Gerald Norman McKay, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery with body waste and battery with a deadly weapon.
Greensburg Fire
Nov. 11
9:06 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 317 N Amrhein Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.