Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
March 6
10:08 p.m.: Justin E. Kerr, 38, Shelbyville, was arrested at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 150 S. on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
March 7
1:13 p.m.: Ralph Edward Ball, 55, Westport, was arrested at Ireland and Bennett on a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.
5:04 p.m.: Joshua Edward Greene, 25, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of N. Ohio Street on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and public intoxication.
March 8
1:02 a.m.: Christy S. Powers, 40, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
4:19 a.m.: Kenneth S. Mills, 22, Brownstown, was arrested on I-74 on an unspecified warrant.
3:52 p.m.: Brittany Shae Marie Dolan, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
3:52 p.m.: Stacey R. Dolan, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
4:41 p.m.: Stacy M. Dile, 42, Laurel, was arrested in the 300 block of S. Broadway Street on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor and domestic battery.
4:41 p.m.: Justin L. Harsh, 43, Laurel, was arrested in the 300 block of S. Broadway Street on preliminary charges of domestic battery and possession of meth.
Incidents
March 6
8:13 a.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 13,000 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.
8:35 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 2000 block of S. CR 60 SW.
3:26 p.m.: Fire/lines down reported at CR 1080 S. and 100 W.
4:08 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 1100 block of N. Kentucky Avenue, Westport.
4:45 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1200 block of N. CR 500 W.
6:17 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 8800 block of E. CR 400 N.
March 7
12:46 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1600 block of W. Deborah Drive.
1:53 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 1000 block of N. East Street.
7:41 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 8900 block of E. CR 400 N.
March 8
1 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of S. Ryle Drive.
1:02 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
3:33 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 8500 block of E. Ind. 46.
3:51 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported at CR 450 N. and 420 W.
4:41 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. Broadway Street.
5:17 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1600 block of W. Deborah Drive.
10:03 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.
March 9
1:54 a.m.: Pursuit reported on I-74 at MM 123 WB.
Greensburg Police Department
March 6
10:37 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.
1:53 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of W. North Street.
3:49 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 400 block of E. Montgomery Road.
4:45 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1200 block of N. CR 500 W.
6:50 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
10:24 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
March 7
1:23 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
6:28 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.
7:20 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.
10:34 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.
1:53 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 1000 block of N. East Street.
1:58 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.
2:51 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1400 block of W. Ind. 46.
4:19 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.
5:04 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of N. Ohio Street.
9:44 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of N. Broadway Street.
March 8
1 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of S. Ryle Drive.
12:22 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Second and Ireland.
1:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
2:49 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.
4:19 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1000 block of E. Maureen Road.
5:48 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
7:02 p.m.: Disturbance reported in Rebekah Park.
8:41 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of W. McKee Street.
Burney Fire Department
March 7
3:25 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2300 block of S. CR 1050 W.
Greensburg Fire Department
March 7
1:27 a.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 700 block of E. Randall Street.
2:51 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1400 block of W. Ind. 46.
Millhousen Fire Department
March 6
3:26 p.m.: Fire/lines down reported at CR 1080 S. and 100 W. The Westport Fire Department also was dispatched to the scene.
March 8
8:38 p.m.: Fire/mutual aid in the 9900 block of CR 725 N.
Westport Fire Department
March 8
10:51 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 200 block of N. Dean Street.
2:48 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 3000 block of W. CR 1000 S.
