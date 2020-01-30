Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Jan. 29
9:51 a.m.: Billy Gene Burchett, 42, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421 on an unspecified warrant.
11:26 a.m.: Jeffury T. Golden, 41, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:04 p.m.: Orlando James Stokes, 30, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:14 p.m.: Kevin J. Kilgore, 29, Greensburg, was arrested in the 800 block of W. Seventh Street on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Jan. 30
12:02 a.m.: Stephanie Christine Lindewald, 29, Greensburg, was arrested at Walnut and Lincoln on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, and possession of paraphernalia.
4:59 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 2300 block of S. CR 850 E.
5:41 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 7800 block of W. CR 80 N.
Greensburg Police Department
Jan. 29
8:39 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 800 block of W. Seventh Street.
11:05 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.
12:09 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 800 block of W. Seventh Street.
12:53 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 700 block of E. Greenview Drive.
Jan. 30
1:57 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 2000 block of N. Tulip Court.
Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department
Jan. 29
11:11 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 4900 block of E. CR 640 N. The Greensburg Fire Department, Millhousen Fire Department and New Point Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene. According to Beacon, the home is owned by Willard and Jeannetta Baker.
Greensburg Fire Department
Jan. 29
3:17 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at Broadway and Ind. 3.
