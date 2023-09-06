Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Burney Fire
Sept. 4
3:09 p.m.: Brush fire reported at W. Ind. 46 and S. CR 850 W.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 4
1:47 a.m.: Brian J. Thien, 32, West Chester, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
8:04 p.m.: Jorge Garcia Quiroga, 33, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.
11:03 p.m.: Rachel Whitney Hollin, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
11:25 p.m.: Jose Luis Sesena, 27, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Sept. 5
11:30 p.m.: Craig Wayne Wise, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor and possession of meth.
Greensburg Fire
Sept. 3
10:27 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported at 3598 W. CR 500 S. Letts Fire also dispatched.
Sept. 5
3:23 p.m.: Injury accident reported at 2777 N. Michigan Ave. (Honda, Gate A).
Letts Fire
Sept. 2
9:58 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at S. CR 60 E. and E. CR 500 S.
Napoleon Fire
Sept. 2
4:33 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 8954 E. CR 350 S., Greensburg. New Point Fire also dispatched.
7:39 p.m.: Injury accident reported at 7592 E. CR 600 S., Greensburg.
New Point Fire
Sept. 1
10:25 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 8829 E, CR 200 S.; Wood Mizer, New Point.
