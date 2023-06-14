Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 12
6:04 p.m.: Joshua Alan Spaulding, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 7
6:30 p.m.: Willard C. Chaney, 60, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of residential entry and battery.
June 9
6:53 p.m.: Morgan C. Wilson, 27, West Harrison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
June 10
12:37 a.m.: Cody D. Mikesell, 30, Straughn, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication.
June 13
11 a.m.: Troy L. Hinds, 54, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
Greensburg Fire
June 13
1:13 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 709 S. Ireland Street.
5:56 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported at 324 W. McKee Street.
