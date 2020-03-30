Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

March 27

3:32 p.m.: Tonya Waynette Burke, 44, Bruseville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

March 29

2:56 p.m.: David Jay Goodwin, 30, Muncie, was arrested at Ind. 3 and Michigan on preliminary charges of deception, manufacturing/dealing meth, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with a prior, and on an unspecified warrant.

2:56 p.m.: Kristen Lynn Goodwin, 37, Westport, was arrested at Ind. 3 and Michigan on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

Incidents

March 27

5:08 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of S. East Street.

10:47 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 1200 block of W. CR 1000 S.

3:17 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 200 S.

4:02 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 6800 block of N. Ind. 3.

7:57 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 4300 block of S. CR 220 SW.

8:01 p.m.: Disturbance reported at CR 1050 W. and 1300 S.

March 28

2:45 p.m.: Fight reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

4:22 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 2000 block of S. CR 60 SW.

March 29

7:24 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Greensburg Police Department

March 27

12:22 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

6:43 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.

11:33 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 400 block of S. Broadway Street.

March 28

1:36 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and Carver.

10:10 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.

4:46 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1200 block of N. Anderson Street.

5:01 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

9:09 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

March 29

7:39 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.

11:15 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 200 block of E. McKee Street.

