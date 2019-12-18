Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Dec. 17
2:52 p.m.: Dale Wayne Owens, 52, Clarksburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.
2:52 p.m.: Tonya L. Steinhorst, 48, Clarksburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.
5:48 p.m.: Chelsie Jourdan Welty, 30, Greenfield, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:27 p.m.: Sebastian RP Brown, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street on a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance.
7:27 p.m.: Tyler Jacob Bundren, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street on a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance.
7:27 p.m.: Harlan Dalton Dolan, 21, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street on a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance.
7:27 p.m.: Andrew Riley Graves, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street on a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance.
7:27 p.m.: Maggie Mae Heuer, 18, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street on a preliminary charge of maintaining a common nuisance.
7:27 p.m.: Taylon Joseph Hogg, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, dealing marijuana/hashish, possession of marijuana/hashish/hashish oil, and possession of paraphernalia.
7:27 p.m.: Gavin Lee Keppel, 21, Milroy, was arrested in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana/hashish/hashish oil, possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV or V drug, and possession of paraphernalia.
Dec. 18
12:14 a.m.: Kelly Sue Ailes, 38, Westport, was arrested in the 3000 block of W. CR 1100 S. on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Incidents
Dec. 17
5:55 a.m.: Weather damage reported at Base Road and CR 650 E.
6:50 a.m.: Weather damage reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 550 N.
7:56 a.m.: Weather damage reported at CR 850 E. and 300 N.
8:58 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2600 block of E. CR 200 N.
Greensburg Police Department
Dec. 17
8:13 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1000 block of E. North Street.
11:26 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
12:29 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in Rebekah Park.
5:56 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
6:50 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.