Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Nov. 11
5:43 p.m.: Theft reported at Valley Storage.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Nov. 11
12:14 p.m.: Tradd Anders Nicholson, 34, Cleves, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 12
7:09 a.m.: Kiara Nichole Maple, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of providing alcohol to a minor.
Incidents
Nov. 12
6:57 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 11,000 block of S. CR 60 SW.
Nov. 13
12:38 a.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Nov. 13
3:06 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway St.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Nov. 11
4:31 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of S. Monfort St.
11:09 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
Nov. 12
12:49 p.m.: Theft reported at Carver and Seventh.
12:57 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of N. Broadway St.
4:47 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut St.
6:24 p.m.: Resisting reported in the 1800 block of N. Greensburg Crossing.
11:04 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway St.
Nov. 13
12:38 a.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.
Letts Fire Dept.
Nov. 12
6:57 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 11,000 block of S. CR 60 SW. The Millhousen and Westport fire departments also were dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Nov. 11
8:24 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of S. Adams St., Versailles.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Nov. 9
9 a.m.: Christopher Douglass Spivey, 34, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
11:51 a.m.: Joshua Matthew Davidson, 29, Knightstown, was arrested on a writ of attachment.
2:47 p.m.: Zachary S. Riebsomer, 25, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Nov. 10
10 p.m.: Bryan Ray Beals, 36, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.
10 p.m.: Bryan Dwayne Wood, 33, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
Nov. 12
10:05 a.m.: Caitlin Marie Allen, 26, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
1:28 p.m.: Charles R. Walden, 40, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal mischief.
Westport Fire Dept.
Nov. 12
3:41 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of N. Ind. 3., Westport.
Westport Marshal
Nov. 12
6:57 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 11,000 block of S. CR 60 SW.
