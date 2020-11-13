Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Batesville Police Dept.

Nov. 11

5:43 p.m.: Theft reported at Valley Storage.

Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Arrests

Nov. 11

12:14 p.m.: Tradd Anders Nicholson, 34, Cleves, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Nov. 12

7:09 a.m.: Kiara Nichole Maple, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of providing alcohol to a minor.

Incidents

Nov. 12

6:57 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 11,000 block of S. CR 60 SW.

Nov. 13

12:38 a.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

Nov. 13

3:06 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway St.

Greensburg Police Dept.

Nov. 11

4:31 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of S. Monfort St.

11:09 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

Nov. 12

12:49 p.m.: Theft reported at Carver and Seventh.

12:57 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of N. Broadway St.

4:47 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut St.

6:24 p.m.: Resisting reported in the 1800 block of N. Greensburg Crossing.

11:04 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway St.

Nov. 13

12:38 a.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.

Letts Fire Dept.

Nov. 12

6:57 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 11,000 block of S. CR 60 SW. The Millhousen and Westport fire departments also were dispatched.

Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Nov. 11

8:24 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of S. Adams St., Versailles.

Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Nov. 9

9 a.m.: Christopher Douglass Spivey, 34, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

11:51 a.m.: Joshua Matthew Davidson, 29, Knightstown, was arrested on a writ of attachment.

2:47 p.m.: Zachary S. Riebsomer, 25, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Nov. 10

10 p.m.: Bryan Ray Beals, 36, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.

10 p.m.: Bryan Dwayne Wood, 33, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

Nov. 12

10:05 a.m.: Caitlin Marie Allen, 26, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

1:28 p.m.: Charles R. Walden, 40, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal mischief.

Westport Fire Dept.

Nov. 12

3:41 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of N. Ind. 3., Westport.

Westport Marshal

Nov. 12

6:57 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 11,000 block of S. CR 60 SW.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you