Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 29
6:34 p.m.: Lenora Gwen Thill, 25, Griffith, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:52 p.m.: Christopher Lee Grider, 30, Monrovia, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
9:28 p.m.: Erica Lynn Berry, 31, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance.
9:28 p.m.: Kentin David Briggs, 28, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance.
9:28 p.m.: Stephanie Annette Seabolt, 37, Albany, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while have been adjudged a habitual traffic violator.
Oct. 30
12:22 a.m.: Elijah Jason Foster, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.
11:13 p.m.: Amber Lynn Olds, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 31
6:02 a.m.: Evan Patrick McConnell, 20, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
2:40 p.m.: Traci Lynn Minniear, 42, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of stolen property, dealing meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
8:47 p.m.: Tony Lee Bunger, 46, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
8:47 p.m.: Ashley Amber Duncan, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, shoplifting, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and an unspecified warrant.
Westport Fire
Oct. 31
3:06 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 6775 E. CR 1100 N., North Vernon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.