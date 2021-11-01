Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Oct. 29

6:34 p.m.: Lenora Gwen Thill, 25, Griffith, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:52 p.m.: Christopher Lee Grider, 30, Monrovia, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

9:28 p.m.: Erica Lynn Berry, 31, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance.

9:28 p.m.: Kentin David Briggs, 28, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance.

9:28 p.m.: Stephanie Annette Seabolt, 37, Albany, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while have been adjudged a habitual traffic violator.

Oct. 30

12:22 a.m.: Elijah Jason Foster, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

11:13 p.m.: Amber Lynn Olds, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Oct. 31

6:02 a.m.: Evan Patrick McConnell, 20, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

2:40 p.m.: Traci Lynn Minniear, 42, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of stolen property, dealing meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

8:47 p.m.: Tony Lee Bunger, 46, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.

8:47 p.m.: Ashley Amber Duncan, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, shoplifting, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and an unspecified warrant.

Westport Fire

Oct. 31

3:06 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 6775 E. CR 1100 N., North Vernon.

