Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 10
9:30 a.m.: Marsha Pearl Thompson, 60, Tazewell, Tennessee, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:24 p.m.: Anthony Dwayne Sims, 31, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 11
2:17 a.m.: Jyir Lynn Oehene Billups, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire
May 9
8:21 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 2088 N. Ind. 229.
May 10
4:08 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Michigan and 250 N.
9:21 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 2034 N. Moscow Road. St. Paul also dispatched.
Letts Fire
May 9
5:37 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 6678 S. CR 700 W.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 10
2:51 p.m.: Charles M. Simmons, 29, Illinois, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
St. Paul Fire
May 9
6:47 p.m.: Poisoning reported at 5148 W. CR 650 N. Waldron Fire Department was also dispatched.
