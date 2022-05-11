Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 10

9:30 a.m.: Marsha Pearl Thompson, 60, Tazewell, Tennessee, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

9:24 p.m.: Anthony Dwayne Sims, 31, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 11

2:17 a.m.: Jyir Lynn Oehene Billups, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Greensburg Fire

May 9

8:21 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 2088 N. Ind. 229.

May 10

4:08 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Michigan and 250 N.

9:21 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 2034 N. Moscow Road. St. Paul also dispatched.

Letts Fire

May 9

5:37 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 6678 S. CR 700 W.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 10

2:51 p.m.: Charles M. Simmons, 29, Illinois, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

St. Paul Fire

May 9

6:47 p.m.: Poisoning reported at 5148 W. CR 650 N. Waldron Fire Department was also dispatched.

