Burney Fire
Oct. 24
7:52 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 7559 W. Ind. 46. According to tax records, this property is owned by the James L. Puckett Revocable Trust. The Letts and Westport Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 21
10:34 a.m.: Zachery Ryan Losey, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:05 p.m.: Heather J. McCoy, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
10:50 p.m.: Brent A. Stauffacher, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Oct. 22
4:47 p.m.: Bryce Jaden Bayless, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 23
7:05 a.m.: Angela Marie Taylor, 28, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:39 a.m.: Kayla D. Farless, 29, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:34 a.m.: David Lee Hooten, 36, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
10:29 p.m.: Verlon Dwayne Sexton, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
Oct. 24
8:21 p.m.: Debra Jade Elizabeth Carlisle, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire
Oct. 21
11:22 a.m.: Fire at Morning Breeze, 950 N. Lakeview Drive.
