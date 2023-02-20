Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
Feb. 17
3:39 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3. Greensburg Fire also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 17
5:54 p.m.: Madalynn Mae Hadley, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of false informing and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Feb. 19
5:24 a.m.: Marcos Francisco Castillo-Rueda, 29, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
7:52 p.m.: Cody Adam Turner, 31, Lafayette, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of stolen property and possession of meth.
Greensburg Fire
Feb. 19
6:07 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421. St. Paul Fire was also dispatched to the scene.
Feb. 20
12:19 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 706 E. Central Avenue, Greensburg. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Christian M. Fox.
Westport Fire
Feb. 19
10:46 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 1100 block of CR 800 N., Jennings County.
