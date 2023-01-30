Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrests

Jan. 27

6:21 a.m.: Miranda M. Friend, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, possession of a throwing star, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

6:23 a.m.: Shawn E. Gray, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

Jan. 29

3:13 p.m.: Jerrad Clayton Seaborn, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and shoplifting.

10:14 p.m.: Acko Shantay Ross, 46, Hanover, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a narcotic or cocaine, operating while intoxicated, and possession of meth.

Jan. 29

12:11 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 2122 N. Northgate Drive.

Arrests

Jan. 27

12:49 p.m.: John Edward Downs, 65, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior and operating while intoxicated endangerment.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you