Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrests
Jan. 27
6:21 a.m.: Miranda M. Friend, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, possession of a throwing star, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
6:23 a.m.: Shawn E. Gray, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Jan. 29
3:13 p.m.: Jerrad Clayton Seaborn, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and shoplifting.
10:14 p.m.: Acko Shantay Ross, 46, Hanover, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a narcotic or cocaine, operating while intoxicated, and possession of meth.
12:11 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 2122 N. Northgate Drive.
Arrests
Jan. 27
12:49 p.m.: John Edward Downs, 65, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior and operating while intoxicated endangerment.
