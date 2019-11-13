Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Nov. 12
9:36 a.m.: Amanda D. Cornn, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
Incidents
Nov. 12
10:08 a.m.: Theft reported in the 5800 block of W. CR 1300 S.
3:02 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 12,000 block of S. Ind. 3.
3:41 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 7400 block of W. CR 105 N.
4:03 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 5100 block of N. U.S. Hwy. 421.
Nov. 13
2:51 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 6000 block of S. CR 850 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Nov. 12
9:18 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Nightingale Drive.
12:47 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
1:57 p.m.: Harassment reported at Main and Lincoln.
3:13 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1900 block of N. Greensburg Crossing.
8:31 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of N. East Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
Nov. 12
2:12 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at CR 100 N. and 700 W.
2:30 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of W. Washington Street.
