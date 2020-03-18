Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
March 17
2:21 p.m.: James N. Frazier, 38, Fairland, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:19 p.m.: Hattie Lee Hauk, 37, North Vernon, was arrested in the 800 block of W. Park Road on preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a license and possession of meth.
7:19 p.m.: Jared Malachi Henson, 34, North Vernon, was arrested in the 800 block of W. Park Road on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, trafficking with an inmate, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, manufacturing/dealing meth, and possession of meth.
9:34 p.m.: Scott Gerald Steele, 50, Plummer, Idaho, was arrested in the 1400 block of S. CR 850 E. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
March 18
1:28 a.m.: Steven M. Smith, 40, Westport, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Incidents
March 17
7:48 a.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street.
3:25 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Michigan Avenue and Moscow Road.
Greensburg Police Department
March 17
1:46 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
3:46 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 700 block of W. Walnut Street.
8:05 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of E. North Street.
10:45 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of W. North Street.
11:07 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
March 18
12:21 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 400 block of E. Fifth Street.
12:49 a.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of E. Fifth Street.
1:28 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.
Burney Fire Department
March 17
7:57 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 7400 block of W. CR 95 N.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Department
March 17
9:49 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 6500 block of N. CR 690 E.
Greensburg Fire Department
March 17
3:25 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Michigan Avenue and Moscow Road.
