Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
Feb. 14
2:27 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in Rush County. Millhousen was also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 11
9:22 a.m.: Michica Ti Roberts, 33, Elizabethtown, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:19 a.m.: Helen Marie Yorn, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:25 a.m.: Gary Vinson, 35, Mt. Nevo, Cleves, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 12
5:09 a.m.: Bryan Alan Cain, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and possession of meth.
4:15 p.m.: Jennifer Lew Clark, 40, Milroy, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:34 p.m.: DeWayne Presley Pegan, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
9:34 p.m.: Benjamin Michael Allen, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of a handgun without a license, and public intoxication.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 8
1:55 p.m.: Jay W. Elliott, 66, North Bend, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 9
10 a.m.: Marshall B. Robinson, 33, Laurel, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
Feb. 12
2:19 a.m.: Justin R. Stindt, 29, Sunman, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
11:51 a.m.: Nicole E. Gawle, 21, Oxford, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
10:05 p.m.:Matthew S. Worhtington, 39, West Harrison, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Feb. 13
9:50 a.m.: Shane A. Vonderstrasse, 48, Franklin, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
1:12 p.m.: Douglas M. Fulk, 42, Brazil, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
3:30 p.m.: Jesse J. Coleman, 31, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 28
6:02 p.m.: Mark Andrew Bauman, 44, Greensfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
Feb. 7
7:58 p.m.: Sadie Nicole Cosby, 27, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
Feb. 8
8:54 a.m.: Alexandra Moore Duggan, 25, Madison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
8:57 a.m.: Pamela Lynn Stephens, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of burglary.
6:05 p.m.: Jennifer M. Waltz, 43, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and operating while intoxicated.
10:29 p.m.: Richard N. Holman III, 35, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
Feb. 10
2:06 a.m.: Teddy Edward Paul Girton, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of vehicle theft, and criminal conversion.
4:29 p.m.: Lindsay Clare Hunt, 36, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Feb. 11
9:38 p.m.: Coty James Ingram, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
10:14 p.m.: Jennifer Lynn Buchanan, 39, Greensfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Feb. 12
1:22 p.m.: Danny Lee Reed II, 24, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Feb. 13
12:19 p.m.: Tre Joseph Wheeler, 29, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
Westport Fire
Feb. 13
7:29 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 400 block of N. Ind. 3.
