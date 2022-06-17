Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 15
11:15 a.m.: William E. Dummich, 69, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of voyeurism.
June 16
8:19 p.m.: Emma Nicole Wilson, 25, Scipio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing marijuana.
Greensburg Fire
June 17, 2022 3:34 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 1400 block of W. Main Street.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 16
8:37 p.m.: Samantha L. Conn, 34, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a syringe.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 15
10:14 a.m.: Ethan D. Howell, 21, Morristown, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, burglary and criminal mischief.
11:08 p.m.: Kitty Williamson, 28, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of violation of a pre-trial release agreement.
June 16
3:38 p.m.: Lisa E. Singh, 53, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a Legend drug, possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
10:25 p.m.: John Wayne Brewer, 65, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15% or more and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
July 17
1:01 a.m.: Ashton Lee Noah, 25, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
