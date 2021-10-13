Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Oct. 11

1:56 p.m.: Kanisha Carol Davis, 25, Muncie, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:56 p.m.: Robert Wayne Guerrero, 36, Penville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:42 p.m.: Richard Trentity Ruble, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

11:42 p.m.: Zachary William Taylor Edmisten, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Oct. 12

1:41 p.m.: Shane J. Jenkins, 46, Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Oct. 4

10:05 p.m.: Kaylen K. Reed, 30, West Harrison, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, battery against a public safety official, resisting, and residential entry.

Oct. 8

12:35 p.m.: Jesse L. Dishmon, 23, Muncie, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:55 p.m.: Steven T. Lakes, 44, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a Schedule I to V drug, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and an unspecified warrant.

Oct. 9

5:15 p.m.: Brian E. Burris, 41, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

Oct. 10

2:33 a.m.: Roberto Garcia-Hernandez, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness.

5:09 a.m.: Byron L. Rojas, 38, Indianapolis, was arrested on two counts of criminal recklessness.

2 p.m.: Jay W. Elliott, 66, North Bend, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

Oct. 12

12:20 p.m .: Brandon T. Maxie, 28, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1 p.m.: Paul W. Parsons, 50, Laurel, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

Greensburg Fire

Oct. 11

4:03 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 905 N. Broadway Street. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Harriet Francis Klene.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Oct. 12

2:32 p.m.: Kelly R. Owens, 51, Corydon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

