Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 11
1:56 p.m.: Kanisha Carol Davis, 25, Muncie, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:56 p.m.: Robert Wayne Guerrero, 36, Penville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:42 p.m.: Richard Trentity Ruble, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
11:42 p.m.: Zachary William Taylor Edmisten, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 12
1:41 p.m.: Shane J. Jenkins, 46, Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 4
10:05 p.m.: Kaylen K. Reed, 30, West Harrison, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, battery against a public safety official, resisting, and residential entry.
Oct. 8
12:35 p.m.: Jesse L. Dishmon, 23, Muncie, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:55 p.m.: Steven T. Lakes, 44, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a Schedule I to V drug, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 9
5:15 p.m.: Brian E. Burris, 41, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Oct. 10
2:33 a.m.: Roberto Garcia-Hernandez, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness.
5:09 a.m.: Byron L. Rojas, 38, Indianapolis, was arrested on two counts of criminal recklessness.
2 p.m.: Jay W. Elliott, 66, North Bend, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Oct. 12
12:20 p.m .: Brandon T. Maxie, 28, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1 p.m.: Paul W. Parsons, 50, Laurel, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
Greensburg Fire
Oct. 11
4:03 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 905 N. Broadway Street. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Harriet Francis Klene.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 12
2:32 p.m.: Kelly R. Owens, 51, Corydon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
