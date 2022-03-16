Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Adams Fire
March 15
3:10 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 350 N. and 520 W. St. Paul also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 14
6:26 p.m.: Kurtis Andrew Brown, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
9:48 p.m.: Thomas Joseph Smith, 36, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
March 15
9:38 a.m.: Victoria L. Stanton, 45, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:05 a.m.: Kenny Lee Melvin, 50, Camby, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:18 p.m.: Shane Anthony Tyree, 46, Edinburgh, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:05 p.m.: Anna L. Wise, 57, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
7:33 p.m.: Erik Eugene Lozier, 26, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Greensburg Fire
March 14
2:33 p.m.: Fire investigation at 900 E. Randall Street (Elco/Textron).
March 15
6:30 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 1306 S. Millhousen Road.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 15
3:10 p.m.: Roy W. Lewis, 47, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:15 p.m.: Kyle G. Swearengen, 31, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 9
8:42 a.m.: Jonathon Daniel Follmar, 35, Anderson, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended with a prior.
March 10
10:57 a.m .: Brittany Nicole Humphrey, 34, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
2:57 p.m.: Jonathon Byron Bellinger, 30, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
10:59 p.m.: Ryan Adam White, 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a destructive device, and neglect of a dependant.
March 11
12:11 a.m.: Samantha Jean Taylor, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and neglect of a dependant.
11:56 a.m.: Winright Allen Ingram, 31, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
12:11 p.m.: Coty James Ingram, 27, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
2:23 p.m.: Kegan Tyler Bennett, 26, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
8:27 p.m.: Ryan Adam White, 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a destructive device, burglary, and theft from a building.
March 13
9:43 a.m.: David Earl Meckes, 62, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and reckless driving.
4:29 p.m.: Bryant Ross Laker, 25, Lewisville, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing marijuana and operating while intoxicated.
March 14
12:31 p.m.: Tara Elizabeth Myers, 42, Marion, was arrested on preliminary charges of forgery and probation violation
March 15
10:37 p.m.: Marshall Brady Robinson, 33, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and operating while never having obtained a license.
Westport Fire
March 15
10:42 a.m.: Controlled burn reported at 11868 S. Ind. 3.
