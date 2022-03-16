Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Adams Fire

March 15

3:10 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 350 N. and 520 W. St. Paul also dispatched.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 14

6:26 p.m.: Kurtis Andrew Brown, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.

9:48 p.m.: Thomas Joseph Smith, 36, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

March 15

9:38 a.m.: Victoria L. Stanton, 45, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:05 a.m.: Kenny Lee Melvin, 50, Camby, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

12:18 p.m.: Shane Anthony Tyree, 46, Edinburgh, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:05 p.m.: Anna L. Wise, 57, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

7:33 p.m.: Erik Eugene Lozier, 26, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Greensburg Fire

March 14

2:33 p.m.: Fire investigation at 900 E. Randall Street (Elco/Textron).

March 15

6:30 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 1306 S. Millhousen Road.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 15

3:10 p.m.: Roy W. Lewis, 47, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:15 p.m.: Kyle G. Swearengen, 31, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 9

8:42 a.m.: Jonathon Daniel Follmar, 35, Anderson, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended with a prior.

March 10

10:57 a.m .: Brittany Nicole Humphrey, 34, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

2:57 p.m.: Jonathon Byron Bellinger, 30, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

10:59 p.m.: Ryan Adam White, 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a destructive device, and neglect of a dependant.

March 11

12:11 a.m.: Samantha Jean Taylor, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and neglect of a dependant.

11:56 a.m.: Winright Allen Ingram, 31, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

12:11 p.m.: Coty James Ingram, 27, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

2:23 p.m.: Kegan Tyler Bennett, 26, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

8:27 p.m.: Ryan Adam White, 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a destructive device, burglary, and theft from a building.

March 13

9:43 a.m.: David Earl Meckes, 62, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and reckless driving.

4:29 p.m.: Bryant Ross Laker, 25, Lewisville, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing marijuana and operating while intoxicated.

March 14

12:31 p.m.: Tara Elizabeth Myers, 42, Marion, was arrested on preliminary charges of forgery and probation violation

March 15

10:37 p.m.: Marshall Brady Robinson, 33, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and operating while never having obtained a license.

Westport Fire

March 15

10:42 a.m.: Controlled burn reported at 11868 S. Ind. 3.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you