Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Clarksburg Fire

Sept. 10

12:19 a.m.: Injury accident reported at 6863 N. Ind. 3.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Sept. 8

9:02 a.m.: Savannah R. Hacker, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

9:02 a.m.: Summer Rayne Hacker, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

9:02 a.m.: Shawn Michael Volz, 26, homeless, was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary and possession of meth.

Sept. 10

9:21 p.m.: Jeffrey Dustin Feaster, 19, Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Greensburg Fire

Sept. 8

3:19 p.m.: Injury accident reported on eastbound I-74 at milemarker 124.

Westport Fire

Sept. 10

5:49 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 13878 S. CR 600 W.

