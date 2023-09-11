Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
Sept. 10
12:19 a.m.: Injury accident reported at 6863 N. Ind. 3.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 8
9:02 a.m.: Savannah R. Hacker, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
9:02 a.m.: Summer Rayne Hacker, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
9:02 a.m.: Shawn Michael Volz, 26, homeless, was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary and possession of meth.
Sept. 10
9:21 p.m.: Jeffrey Dustin Feaster, 19, Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Fire
Sept. 8
3:19 p.m.: Injury accident reported on eastbound I-74 at milemarker 124.
Westport Fire
Sept. 10
5:49 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 13878 S. CR 600 W.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.