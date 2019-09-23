Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Sept. 20

8:15 a.m.: Chay Matthew Lecher, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants and two warrants alleging failure to appear.

2:06 p.m.: Jennifer D. Ratliff, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:37 p.m.: Marsha Lynn Cameron, 47, Greensburg, was arrested at 10th and Lincoln on a preliminary charge of being a habitual traffic offender.

8:26 p.m.: Jason J. Patterson, 47, Greensburg, was arrested at Fourth and Anderson on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Sept. 21

2:18 a.m.: Hannah Louise Shockey, 28, Indianapolis, was arrested at Washington and Broadway on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

4:26 p.m.: James A. Alverson, 44, Greensburg, was arrested at CR 100 S. and 850 W. on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Sept. 22

12:18 a.m.: Tony W. Bullington, 32, Greensburg, was arrested in the 5400 block of W. CR 500 S. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

2:38 a.m.: Jasmine Marie Carroll, 18, Greensburg, was arrested at Park and Parkside Drive on a preliminary charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol.

2:38 a.m.: Alicia Cheyenne Dillon, 19, Greensburg, was arrested at Park and Parkside Drive on a preliminary charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol.

2:38 a.m.: Mattea Quinn Wood, 19, Batesville, was arrested at Park and Parkside Drive on a preliminary charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol.

10:50 a.m.: Joshua L. Hankins, 40, Rushville, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 800 N. on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Sept. 21

2:30 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Road.

6:19 a.m.: Injury accident reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 480 E.

4:26 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 100 S. and 850 W.

Feb. 22

2:32 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1000 block of NE Santee Drive.

3:31 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 325 N.

Greensburg Police Department

Sept. 20

8:56 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at North and Ireland.

11:32 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

2:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Montgomery Road.

2:34 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of W. Lake Pointe Drive.

8:26 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.

9:52 p.m.: Fight reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.

Sept. 21

2:34 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

4:19 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 800 block of E. Freeland Road.

9:40 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 600 block of N. Carver Street.

11:46 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1000 block of N. Tralan Drive.

4:51 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Barbara and Central.

6:55 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 400 block of N. Carver Street.

7:24 p.m.: Animal complaint reported in the 800 block of E. Main Street.

9:58 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 700 block of W. Gaston Drive.

Sept. 22

12:16 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

3:54 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.

6:39 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.

7:30 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

New Point Marshal

Sept. 22

2:27 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 8000 block of E. CR 195 S.

Adams Fire Department

Sept. 22

3:31 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 325 N. Burney Fire Department also dispatched.

Greensburg Fire Department

Sept. 21

2:30 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Road.

2:34 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 700 block of N. Michigan Way.

Sept. 22

3:54 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street. St. Paul Fire Department also dispatched.

Letts Fire Department

Sept. 21

6:11 p.m.: Mutual aid fire reported in the 8100 block of W. CR 1400 S. Westport Fire Department also dispatched.

St. Paul Fire

Sept. 21

4:51 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Barbara and Central.

Tags

Recommended for you