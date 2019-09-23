Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Sept. 20
8:15 a.m.: Chay Matthew Lecher, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants and two warrants alleging failure to appear.
2:06 p.m.: Jennifer D. Ratliff, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:37 p.m.: Marsha Lynn Cameron, 47, Greensburg, was arrested at 10th and Lincoln on a preliminary charge of being a habitual traffic offender.
8:26 p.m.: Jason J. Patterson, 47, Greensburg, was arrested at Fourth and Anderson on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sept. 21
2:18 a.m.: Hannah Louise Shockey, 28, Indianapolis, was arrested at Washington and Broadway on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
4:26 p.m.: James A. Alverson, 44, Greensburg, was arrested at CR 100 S. and 850 W. on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Sept. 22
12:18 a.m.: Tony W. Bullington, 32, Greensburg, was arrested in the 5400 block of W. CR 500 S. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
2:38 a.m.: Jasmine Marie Carroll, 18, Greensburg, was arrested at Park and Parkside Drive on a preliminary charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol.
2:38 a.m.: Alicia Cheyenne Dillon, 19, Greensburg, was arrested at Park and Parkside Drive on a preliminary charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol.
2:38 a.m.: Mattea Quinn Wood, 19, Batesville, was arrested at Park and Parkside Drive on a preliminary charge of minor possession/consumption of alcohol.
10:50 a.m.: Joshua L. Hankins, 40, Rushville, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 800 N. on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Sept. 21
2:30 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Road.
6:19 a.m.: Injury accident reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 480 E.
4:26 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 100 S. and 850 W.
Feb. 22
2:32 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1000 block of NE Santee Drive.
3:31 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 325 N.
Greensburg Police Department
Sept. 20
8:56 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at North and Ireland.
11:32 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
2:07 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. Montgomery Road.
2:34 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of W. Lake Pointe Drive.
8:26 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.
9:52 p.m.: Fight reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.
Sept. 21
2:34 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
4:19 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 800 block of E. Freeland Road.
9:40 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 600 block of N. Carver Street.
11:46 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1000 block of N. Tralan Drive.
4:51 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Barbara and Central.
6:55 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 400 block of N. Carver Street.
7:24 p.m.: Animal complaint reported in the 800 block of E. Main Street.
9:58 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 700 block of W. Gaston Drive.
Sept. 22
12:16 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
3:54 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
6:39 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.
7:30 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
New Point Marshal
Sept. 22
2:27 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 8000 block of E. CR 195 S.
Adams Fire Department
Sept. 22
3:31 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 325 N. Burney Fire Department also dispatched.
Greensburg Fire Department
Sept. 21
2:30 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Road.
2:34 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 700 block of N. Michigan Way.
Sept. 22
3:54 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street. St. Paul Fire Department also dispatched.
Letts Fire Department
Sept. 21
6:11 p.m.: Mutual aid fire reported in the 8100 block of W. CR 1400 S. Westport Fire Department also dispatched.
St. Paul Fire
Sept. 21
4:51 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Barbara and Central.
