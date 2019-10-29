Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Oct. 28
1:49 p.m.: Johnathon Chul Yun, 47, Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
2:52 p.m.: Ralph Edward Ball, 55, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:30 p.m.: Adam Dale Sams, 40, Greensburg, was arrested at Fourth and Monfort on a preliminary charge of resisting arrest.
6:35 p.m.: Dale A. Riedeman, 73, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2400 block of E. CR 400 S. on an unspecified warrant.
8:40 p.m.: Amanda Marie Lanthorne, 39, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance.
9:59 p.m.: Richard Trentity Ruble, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of W. Walnut Street on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Incidents
Oct. 28
3:57 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 7000 block of E. CR 640 N.
7:10 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 4400 block of E. Sunny Lane.
7:42 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
10:39 p.m.: Shots fired reported in Burney.
Greensburg Police Department
Oct. 28
6:15 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 700 block of E. Kessler Blvd.
6:44 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 900 block of E. Hendricks Street.
7:30 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 600 block of E. Montgomery Road.
7:32 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1000 block of N. Lathrop Street.
9:07 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of S. Monfort Street.
2:25 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported at North and Jackson.
7:42 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 100 block of W. McKee Street.
Oct. 29
2:06 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Ind. 3 and Carver.
Greensburg Fire Department
Oct. 28
5:42 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 900 block of W. Ann Blvd.
9:17 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 500 block of W. Parkside Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.