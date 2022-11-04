Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
Nov. 3
8:07 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6100 block of W. CR 240 NW. Greensburg Fire also dispatched.
Clarksburg Fire
Nov. 1
11:11 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 25586 Bull Ford Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 4
12:18 a.m.: Sherri Jean Lipsey, 62, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Fire
Nov. 1
10:51 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 403 E. Freeland Road, Greensburg (Dairy Queen).
12:54 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 2809 W. CR 240 NW.
2:33 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Michigan and CR 250 N.
3:16 p.m.: Property damage accident reported on I-74 at eastbound milemarker 131.
Nov. 2
11:28 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 302 E. 10th Street (Skybird Manor Retirement Home).
6:02 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 317 W. Lou Lane.
9:23 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1221 W. Westridge Parkway (Napoleon State Bank).
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 31
10:18 a.m.: Tony Dewayne Pursifull, 49, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Nov. 2
1:51 a.m.: Megan JD Leining, 33, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
3:20 a.m.: Kyle G. Scott, 36, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of being a habitual traffic violator, operating while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana.
12:23 p.m.: Mark A. Wilson, 59, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing meth and possession of meth.
12:57 p.m.: Niles Clinton Thomas, 48, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and failure to register as a sex offender.
7:32 p.m.: Eithean Michael Stevens, 18, no address listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of trespassing and criminal mischief.
Nov. 3
10:29 a.m.: Lance M. Woskobojnik, 42, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
