Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Clarksburg Fire

Oct. 8

1:53 p.m.: Out of county fire reported in the 27,000 block of McQueen Road.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Oct. 8

1:20 p.m.: Eldon L. Howe-Anderson, 33, Fort Wayne, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

6:29 p.m.: Lori A. Ewing, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Oct. 9

3:07 p.m.: Jennifer Danielle Carlson, 37, Whiteland, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

6:41 p.m.: Kelly Rae Owens, 51, Corydon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Oct. 10

2:15 a.m.: Richard Trentity Ruble, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and possession of meth.

3:30 p.m.: Gina Michelle McGaha, 49, Seymour, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

9:02 p.m.: Theodore Dale Tompkins, 56, Markleville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

9:29 p.m.: Kayla D. Alexander, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance and neglect of a dependant.

9:29 p.m.: Chad Robert Hall, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance.

11:19 p.m.: William J. Foley, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of breaking and entering.

Greensburg Fire

Oct. 8

9:42 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1445 W. Rebecca Parkway.

Westport Fire

Oct. 8, 12:39 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 3045 E. CR 850 N.

