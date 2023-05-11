Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Adams Fire
May 10
2:31 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 4800 block of I-74 at W. Frontage Road. Millhousen Fire also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 10
8:53 a.m.: Nathaniel Bayless, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery resulting in serious injury and strangulation.
10:36 p.m.: Tristan Wayde Willard, 25, Edinburgh, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
New Point Fire
May 8
7:29 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 5089 County Line Road.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 5
3:04 p.m.: Cody Shane Bolen, 28, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of fraud and theft/embezzlement.
May 6
2:15 a.m.: Roque Morales, 21, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.
4:52 p.m.: Carla Jane Stotts, 59, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
May 7
12:45 a.m.: Danny Kincaid, 44, North Vernon, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
8:12 p.m.: Glenn J. Mann, 42, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
10:01 p.m.: Taylor N. Yager, 26, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of reckless driving, possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
May 8
11:36 a.m.: Joshua Owen Settles, 39, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of reckless driving, resisting, and two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon,
Westport Fire
May 8
8:50 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 203 N. Ind. 3, Westport.
