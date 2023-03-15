Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 14
8:50 p.m.: Thomas J. Cartwright, 31, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and operating while intoxicated.
11:58 p.m.: Timmy Jay Honeycutt, 49, Whitley City, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 8
7 p.m.: Natalie N. Hicks, 42, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent and violation of the compulsory school attendance law.
March 11
8:53 p.m.: Kenneth W. Sparks, 65, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of a syringe.
March 13
6:33 p.m.: Robert F. Lewis, 31, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and battery.
Greensburg Fire
March 13
5:05 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at Carousel Play and Learning Center, 900 E. Montgomery Road.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 13
3:21 p.m.: Jeffrey A. McCrory, 60, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a device to interfere with drug/alcohol testing.
9:36 p.m.: Dustin Hoog, 38, Milan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 11
12:07 a.m.: Matthew D. Piotrowski, 23, Muncie, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance.
10:50 p.m.: Michael Eugene Macy, 65, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
March 12
5:08 a.m.: Keith Alva Hannahs, 31, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior, possession of marijuana, and operating or permitting operation without proof of financial responsibility.
5:54 a.m.: Christian Jamar Givens, 38, Brazil, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, habitual traffic violator, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
1:02 p.m.: Austin Kyle Gage Scott, 24, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass, battery, disorderly conduct, and domestic battery.
March 13
1:09 p.m.: Amy Lee Singhas, 40, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of counterfeiting and application fraud and theft.
8:41 p.m.: Nicky Yarbrough, 57, Glenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and criminal trespass.
March 14
12:32 a.m.: William Ray Kessler, 56, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
