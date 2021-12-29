Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 27
11:09 a.m.: Brenton Malone, 45, Gates, Tennessee, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
11:32 p.m.: Kristopher Allen Smith, 28, Nineveh, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 28
2:04 a.m.: Joshua Andrew Wienke, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
10:49 a.m.: Nicole A. Collins, 41, Fairland, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
12:26 p.m.: Russell V. McFarland Jr., 42, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:21 p.m.: Heather J. Cox, 51, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a Legend drug or precursor.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 20
11:35 a.m.: Haley B. Hunter, 29, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of non-support of a dependant child.
Dec. 25
7:15 p.m.: Dale M. Maxie, 45, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft, criminal mischief, and resisting.
Dec. 26
7:45 p.m.: Brian S. Marshall, 48, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
